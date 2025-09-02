Compensation provided to Budameru flood victims: Vijayawada MP

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath affirmed that the State government had provided compensation to Budameru flood victims directly through their bank accounts, adding that approximately Rs 600 crore was allocated to the CM Relief Fund to support them.

The MP distributed NTR Bharosa pensions in the Vijayawada West constituency on Monday. Addressing the media, he refuted allegations made by YSRCP leaders claiming that flood victims had not received compensation or assistance.

He clarified that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu personally oversaw the rehabilitation and relief operations, monitoring the situation for 12 days. Sivanath added that the Chief Minister had directed officials to work diligently to restore normalcy in the flood-affected areas.

The MP also demanded that YSRCP leaders disclose the beneficiaries of the Rs one crore announced by YS Jagan for flood relief.