AP detects Rs 56 core fake DWCRA loans; probe ordered

VIJAYAWADA: Twenty Principles Implementation Programme Chairman Lanka Dinakar, on Wednesday, reviewed massive irregularities in DWCRA (self-help group) loans sanctioned between 2019 and 2024, directing officials to reconcile figures and prepare a consolidated report for Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Dinakar recalled that during a May review at Anakapalle Collectorate, Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu flagged fake loans of over Rs 3 crore in Anakapalle alone, trapping women in debt and blocking new credit. SERP’s latest figures revealed that Rs 37.51 crore was diverted in rural areas during the previous government’s tenure.

Of this, Rs 10.65 crore has been recovered, leaving Rs 26.86 crore pending. Kakinada led with Rs 18.78 crore recovered and Rs 11.77 crore pending, followed by Tirupati with Rs 8.08 crore fake loans and Rs 7.52 crore outstanding.

MEPMA reported that Rs 18.55 crore was diverted in urban areas through 98 fake groups, with Krishna district’s Gudivada (Rs 6.30 crore) and Prakasam’s Ongole (Rs 5.98 crore) topping the list.