Kanaka Durga temple to use prefabricated frames, upgraded queues for Dasara festivities

VIJAYAWADA: The Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) officials have decided to use prefabricated rectangular frames instead of traditional iron and wire-binding frames for queue lines during the upcoming Dasara festivities, from Lord Vinayaka Swamy temple in the canal road to atop Indrakeeladri, at Kanaka Durga temple.

Temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik inspected arrangements at the foothill of Indrakeeladri on Wednesday and instructed workers to implement the new system, with frames brought from Simhachalam Devasthanam.

The EO also inspected drainage facilities, the under-construction prasadam preparation building, the annadanam complex, and the elevated queue.

“We have asked the contractor and officials to expedite the construction of elevated queue lines, scheduled for completion before the festival. The elevated queue lines will be used to divert the devotees through Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam during peak hours,” he said.

Seena Naik said officials are monitoring each section of the temple daily to ensure foolproof arrangements for the celebrations scheduled from September 22 to October 2.