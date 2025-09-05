Vijayawada–Machilipatnam NH-65 traffic snarls worsen; commuters demand flyover at Benz Circle stretch

VIJAYAWADA: Chronic traffic congestion from Benz Circle–NTR Circle (Patamata) to Penamaluru on the Machilipatnam route in Krishna district has become a daily ordeal for commuters. During peak hours, passengers, motorists, and the public face long delays amid rising safety risks. This is a prime route for lakhs of commuters from Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Avanigadda, Bhimavaram, Narasapuram, and Rajole.

Thousands of vehicles are compelled to pass through this junction every day causing mounting pressure on this route and to inflict severe hardships on commuters.

“When the bus starts at Machilipatnam it reaches Tadigadapa within one hour, but it takes another hour to reach PNBS due to traffic. In the evening, it takes 1.5 to 2 hours to reach Autonagar from PNBS because of heavy congestion at Benz Circle and MTM route and causes inconvenience,” said K Rama Krishna, an employee from Machilipatnam working at Amaravati (CRDA).

The main reasons are the absence of a flyover and narrow roads, despite the stretch being part of National Highway (NH)-65 (Machilipatnam–Pune). While the previous TDP-led NDA government constructed a flyover on NH-16 at Benz Circle, no such facility was built on NH-65. The road from Benz Circle–NTR Circle to Tadigadapa remains narrow, with no widening undertaken.

But, the government couldn’t address the traffic problem arising in Machilipatnam- Pune Highway at Benzcircle causing severe trouble to the passengers and public. The road beginning from Benzcircle-NTR Circle to Tadigadpa is very narrow and no widening works were undertaken.