Government committed to welfare of journalists: Regional Joint Director of I&PR Kasturi Tella

VIJAYAWADA: Regional Joint Director of Information and Public Relations department (I&PR) Kasturi Tella assured immediate government action to address journalists’ issues during the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) (India) executive meeting in Vijayawada on Sunday.

She said Minister Parthasarathi and I&PR Director Himanshu Shukla are actively working on resolving matters related to house sites, accreditation cards, and other welfare concerns.

Kasturi Tella, the chief guest, lauded the services of journalists and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to their welfare. She said, “Steps are being taken to address their issues, including house sites and accreditation cards.”

NUJ (India) President Suresh Sharma said the union is continuously fighting for journalists’ rights nationwide. He added, “With its wide presence in all states, the NUJ (India) stands as a strong support system for media professionals.”

The NUJ presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to senior journalists and prominent social workers, including Kosuri Madhava Krishna, Thota Bhavannarayana, Sammeta Nagamalleswara Rao, Ch Durganath, Tadi Rangarao, Peddiraju, Balagangadhar Tilak, Shiva Keshava Rao, Palavelli Madhu, Sarangapani Iyengar, GV Rajagopala Rao, Chalasani Anjaneyulu, Varada Nageswara Rao, and Saibaba.

The event saw participation from leaders of PEN associations and prominent media representatives, including Bade Prabhakar, Simhadri Krishna Prasad, Garikipati Shiva, Baddam Sumalatha, Krishna district president Gaddipati Sudheer, Appikatla Srinivas, BDR Prasad, Subbarao, Subrahmanyam, and Annam Sivarama Krishna.