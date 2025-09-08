MP Kesineni Sivanath: Vijayawada Utsav aims to showcase city’s glory to the entire nation

VIJAYAWADA: The curtain raiser event for Vijayawada Utsav was held grandly with the graced presence of MPs, MLAs and Cinema stars in Poranki at Vijayawada on Sunday. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath led the grand curtain raiser for Vijayawada Utsav at Poranki, Vijayawada, on Sunday. The festival will run from September 22 to October 2 across multiple venues.

Kesineni Sivanath said the Vijayawada Utsav aims to showcase the city’s glory to the entire nation. He expressed hope the festival will be held annually to reduce migration, promote major businesses in Vijayawada, and generate more employment opportunities.

He announced the celebrations will take place at Krishna River banks, Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Ghantasala Music College, Indira Gandhi Stadium, and the Exhibition Grounds at Gollapudi. He added that tourism promotion, entertainment programmes, cultural performances, and sports competitions will form part of the event.

Bapatla MP Tenneti Krishna Prasad, MLAs Gadde Rammohan Rao, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Bode Prasad, Tangirala Sowmya, and Sri Ram Rajagopal extended their wishes and shared insights to ensure the event’s success.