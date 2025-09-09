Citizens urged to promote eye donation

VIJAYAWADA: Health and Family Welfare Commissioner G Veerapandian urged Vijayawada citizens to promote eye donation, calling it a noble act that can transform lives and provide a fresh lease of sight to the needy.

He flagged off an awareness rally organised by Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital on Mahatma Gandhi Road, alongside the hospital’s Medical Director Dr KKS Chakravarthy on Monday.

Veerapandian said pledging one’s eyes allows individuals to give priceless vision to those in need. He commended Agarwal’s Eye Hospital management for spreading awareness about eye donation.

“Everyone should come forward to promote eye donation; it is a noble act with the power to transform lives,” he said.