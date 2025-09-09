Dasara preparations at Durga temple to complete by September 15

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan has directed that all arrangements for the upcoming Dasara celebrations at Indrakeeladri be completed by September 15.

The commissioner, along with engineering department officials, conducted a field inspection of the arrangements and reviewed ongoing temple development works.

Starting from Kanaka Durga Nagar, he inspected the elevated queue complex, newly laid BT road, under-construction prasadam counters, and the new annadanam building complex. Stressing the importance of devotee satisfaction, he said all facilities are being developed with their convenience in mind.

Ramachandra Mohan said the annual Dasara festivities of presiding deity Kanaka Durga are expected to attract over 10 lakh devotees from across the country. The celebrations will begin on September 22 and conclude on October 2. He said NTR district officials, including the collector and city police commissioner, along with the temple EO VK Seena Naik, are monitoring preparations.

“The next ten days are crucial, with officials working at an accelerated pace to ensure timely completion. Our goal is to provide amenities that guarantee satisfaction of every devotee. We are also committed to leveraging technology to offer enhanced services,” he noted.

The commissioner further announced that prasadam preparation would be centralised at the new prasadam complex, while the new annadanam building would serve devotees through a buffet-style arrangement across two floors. He emphasised that any pending finishing works would also be completed before the festival begins.

During the inspection, the chief issued instructions to the EO and engineering officials to complete the works in the stipulated time.