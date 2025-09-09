Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra refutes Medical College privatisation allegations

VIJAYAWADA: Reacting to the allegations and propaganda of YSRCP regarding the privatisation of 10 government medical colleges across the State, Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra on Monday clarified that no medical college in the State was being privatised and that they were only being developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at minimal cost.

He also strongly criticised YSRCP leaders, calling them “ignorant” for not knowing the difference between developing under the PPP model and privatisation.

He said while the government is developing medical colleges in the state at a lower cost through the PPP system, unable to tolerate this progress, YSRCP is spreading false propaganda.

While addressing the media in Machilipatnam, the minister said that the coalition government has been systematically reforming the systems in the state, working with sincerity to provide better benefits to the people.

Referring to the Machilipatnam Medical College, he said that only 30% of the work was completed during YSRCP’s tenure, whereas under the coalition government, 55% of the work had been finished.