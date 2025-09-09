Health Minister defends PPP model, challenges former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav challenged YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and party leaders to a public debate over the coalition government’s decision to run set up government medical colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. “Anytime, anywhere, in the Assembly or outside, let’s debate this,” he said on Monday.

Yadav argued that the PPP system would strengthen medical education and improve patient care while retaining government ownership of the colleges.

He assured that convener quota seats, pensions, and NTR Medical Trust services would remain unaffected. “There is a big difference between privatization and PPP. YSRCP leaders are misleading people without knowing facts,” he asserted.

He accused the YSRCP regime of poor planning, incomplete construction, and misusing central funds, resulting in delays, unpaid bills, and loss of 2,500 MBBS seats.

Of the `8,400 crore earmarked for 17 medical colleges, only `1,451 crore was spent, mainly from NABARD and central funds, with `650 crore still pending payments to contractors. In Pulivendula, Jagan’s home constituency, bills worth `168 crore remained unsettled.

Yadav cited National Medical Commission (NMC)-identified shortages: 47.51% faculty gap at Pulivendula, 41.51% at Markapuram, and 36.47% at Adoni.

He noted the previous government failed to recruit teachers, para-medical staff, or provide basic hostel facilities. He also reminded that Jagan’s government set MBBS fees at `12 lakh for Category B and `20 lakh for NRI seats. “Who turned medical education into a business?” he questioned.

Yadav emphasised that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu opted to run three medical colleges under PPP to ensure early admissions and phased completion of other projects.