VMC begins preps for Dasara fete as lakhs to visit Kanaka Durga temple

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is undertaking extensive preparations for the upcoming Dasara celebrations atop Indrakeeladri, scheduled from 22 September to 2 October. With lakhs of devotees expected to visit the Kanaka Durga temple, the civic body is focusing on water supply, sanitation, beautification and public amenities to ensure a smooth experience.

To meet the anticipated demand, VMC is stocking nearly 25 lakh water bottles and 32 lakh water packets for distribution at 40 designated locations, supported by four central stock points. Around Rs 4.32 crore has been allocated for drinking water, sanitation and toilet facilities.

For public convenience, 405 makeshift toilets are being installed at 19 sites across the city, with mobile units on standby depending on crowd density.

“Based on last year’s feedback, we’ve strengthened arrangements to ensure comfort and hygiene for pilgrims,” said VMC Chief Engineer R Srinadh Reddy. Water supplies will be available throughout the city and at queue lines, he added.

Sanitation has been prioritised, with 1,490 additional workers hired to supplement the existing 3,500-strong workforce. Staff will operate in three shifts, maintaining cleanliness around the temple and major junctions.