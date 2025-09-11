Diarrhoea outbreak triggers panic in Vijayawada; 19 hospitalised

VIJAYAWADA: An outbreak of diarrhoea created panic in Vijayawada, particularly in the 57th Division, New RR Pet area. As many as 19 people have been admitted to hospitals and are currently under treatment. Doctors confirmed that the patients are stable.
Health officials suspect contaminated drinking water as the preliminary cause and have collected water samples for testing. Following the outbreak, officials launched sanitation measures in the affected area.
NTR Collector G Lakshmisha, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyana Chandra HM, and other health officials visited the New Government Hospital, where the patients are receiving treatment.
Meanwhile, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Narayana held a telephonic discussion with VMC Commissioner Dhyana Chandra regarding the sudden outbreak of diarrhoea cases. The Commissioner informed the Minister that several cases were reported and that the patients are in stable condition.
The Commissioner clarified that preliminary inspections revealed no contamination in the corporation’s drinking water supply. However, water samples have been sent to the laboratory for detailed analysis.
Taking serious note of the incident, Narayana directed officials to immediately stop the corporation’s drinking water supply to the New RR Pet area until full reports are received.
The Minister instructed that water should instead be supplied through tankers. He also emphasised that affected patients must be provided the best possible medical care and ordered continuous monitoring in the locality to ensure all required healthcare services are made available promptly.
Speaking to TNIE, VMC AMOH Dr Gopal Naik, who is overseeing the patients at the hospital, said they primarily suspect the cause is gastroenteritis. He added that presently the health conditions of all patients’ are good.