Diarrhoea outbreak triggers panic in Vijayawada; 19 hospitalised

VIJAYAWADA: An outbreak of diarrhoea created panic in Vijayawada, particularly in the 57th Division, New RR Pet area. As many as 19 people have been admitted to hospitals and are currently under treatment. Doctors confirmed that the patients are stable.

Health officials suspect contaminated drinking water as the preliminary cause and have collected water samples for testing. Following the outbreak, officials launched sanitation measures in the affected area.

NTR Collector G Lakshmisha, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyana Chandra HM, and other health officials visited the New Government Hospital, where the patients are receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Narayana held a telephonic discussion with VMC Commissioner Dhyana Chandra regarding the sudden outbreak of diarrhoea cases. The Commissioner informed the Minister that several cases were reported and that the patients are in stable condition.