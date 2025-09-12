National Semiconductor Technology Symposium commences at VIT-AP

VIJAYAWADA: The National Semiconductor Technology Symposium (NSTS) 2025 commenced on Thursday at VIT-AP University, Amaravati, marking a significant milestone for the region’s technology ecosystem.

The three-day event, jointly organised by VIT-AP University and Efftronics Systems Private Limited, is supported by DST-Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), VVDN Technologies, IEEE VIT-AP Student Branch, and the Microwave Theory and Techniques Society (MTT-S).

Centred on the theme “Harnessing Semiconductor Frontiers through India-Centric Innovation,” the symposium aims to accelerate India’s semiconductor ambitions through indigenous research, skill development, and robust industry-academia collaboration.

More than 400 participants, including over 20 industry leaders from AMD, ARM, BEL, Ansys, HCL, Siemens, Philips, NXP, and Microchip, are attending what is being hailed as the region’s first-of-its-kind semiconductor symposium. On the inaugural day, VIT-AP signed strategic MoUs with VLSIPRO Technologies, Inventiz, and WnP Semicon LLP to bolster research, innovation, and skill-building in semiconductor technologies.

VIT-AP V-C Dr SV Kota Reddy called the symposium a proud moment for the region’s tech ecosystem, bringing together a distinguished gathering of experts in semiconductor technology.