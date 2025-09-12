SIT raids 10 companies linked to Jagan’s close aide in liquor case

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged multi-crore liquor scam linked to the previous YSRCP regime intensified its investigation on Thursday with large-scale raids targeting companies associated with Narreddy Sunil Reddy, a close aide of YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Searches were conducted across ten firms operating from five offices in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Key locations included Sneha House (Banjara Hills Road No. 3), Sagar Society (Road No. 2), Katedan-Rajendranagar, Kamalapuri Colony Phase-1 (Khairatabad) in Hyderabad, and Waltair Road-West Wing in Visakhapatnam.

Officials stated that Sunil Reddy runs eight companies from four offices in Hyderabad and two firms from a single office in Visakhapatnam. SIT teams examined financial records, contracts and transactions during simultaneous search operations that lasted over eight hours. Several documents were reportedly seized.

The companies under scrutiny include RR Global Enterprises, Green Smart Infracon, Green Tech Engineering Systems, Shekhar Foundation, Green Tell Enterprises, Green Cart Media, Violeta Furnitures, Green Smart, Genesis Petro Chemicals & Logistics, and Green Fuels Global Trading. Sources said these entities—registered as private limited companies, LLPs and foundations—were allegedly used to route illicit funds, which were later invested in real estate and election-related activities.