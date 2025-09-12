State govt rolls out smart ration cards; distribution in four phases

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has begun the phased rollout of smart ration cards embedded with QR codes, aimed at streamlining the distribution of rice and essential commodities to white ration card holders.

During a media briefing at Civil Supplies Bhavan in Kanuru on Thursday, Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar announced that a total of 1.45 crore smart cards, linked to Aadhaar and eKYC, are being distributed in four phases through ration shops and village and ward secretariats.

In several districts, coverage has already reached 85 to 95 per cent, with doorstep delivery arranged for elderly beneficiaries. Andhra Pradesh is the only State to have achieved 96.5 per cent eKYC compliance, the minister noted.

Statewide distribution will begin on 15 September. While minor errors in names and addresses have been reported due to direct Aadhaar-based printing, beneficiaries can request corrections at secretariats until October 31 or via the Mana Mitra from next week.