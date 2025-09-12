State govt rolls out smart ration cards; distribution in four phases

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has begun the phased rollout of smart ration cards embedded with QR codes, aimed at streamlining the distribution of rice and essential commodities to white ration card holders.
During a media briefing at Civil Supplies Bhavan in Kanuru on Thursday, Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar announced that a total of 1.45 crore smart cards, linked to Aadhaar and eKYC, are being distributed in four phases through ration shops and village and ward secretariats.
In several districts, coverage has already reached 85 to 95 per cent, with doorstep delivery arranged for elderly beneficiaries. Andhra Pradesh is the only State to have achieved 96.5 per cent eKYC compliance, the minister noted.
Statewide distribution will begin on 15 September. While minor errors in names and addresses have been reported due to direct Aadhaar-based printing, beneficiaries can request corrections at secretariats until October 31 or via the Mana Mitra from next week.
From November 1, smart cards will be delivered by registered post at a nominal fee of Rs 35, though they remain free in designated areas until the end of October. Portability allows cardholders to collect commodities from any ration shop across the State.
To enhance transparency, QR codes are displayed at ration shops, enabling users to scan and submit grievances via mobile phones. Cards unused for three consecutive months will be cancelled, but may be reactivated upon verification of eligibility. So far, 890 reactivation requests have been received and are under review by local tahsildars.
Under the Deepam scheme, 97.59 lakh beneficiaries received free gas cylinders in the first phase. Tribal households are being provided with 5 kg cylinders instead of the standard 14.5 kg units to suit their needs, and two lakh new connections have been added in the first two phases.
“All welfare schemes linked to white ration cards will now apply to smart ration cards. These reforms are being implemented under the leadership of CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to serve the common man with integrity,” Manohar said.