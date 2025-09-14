Arrangements for Dasara at brisk pace; collector reviews preparations at Indrakeeladri Temple

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha conducted a surprise inspection of the Sri Kanaka Durga Temple premises atop Indrakeeladri on Saturday ahead of the Dasara festivities, which begins on September 22. He reviewed preparations alongside temple officials and police to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for devotees.

Lakshmisha emphasised that the Dasara festival arrangements should enhance the spiritual atmosphere and showcase the state’s cultural traditions. He instructed officials to provide adequate seating for devotees and ensure all necessary amenities are in place.

He directed officials to organise entry and exit routes according to plan and make decorations reflect spiritual splendor. The collector stressed that the temple engineering authorities would be held responsible for any inconvenience or lapses in preparations.

Lakshmisha also advised arranging distribution of drinking water, buttermilk, milk, biscuits, and other necessities for devotees. Temple Executive Officer Seena Naik, ADCP Rama Krishna, and other officials participated in the inspection.