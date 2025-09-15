Comprehensive measures taken to combat diarrhoea in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha said comprehensive measures are being implemented to control the spread of diarrhoea in New Rajarajeshwari Rao Pet, with mineral water and hygiene kits being supplied to every household in affected areas.
The kits, distributed across 11 ward secretariats and surrounding colonies, include soap, hand wash, phenyl, and ten ORS packets.
Awareness pamphlets are also being circulated to educate residents on preventive measures, while enhanced medical facilities have been arranged at a special camp and the government hospital.
“No one needs to worry, but people should be careful and strictly follow official instructions. Those showing symptoms must seek immediate medical help,” the Collector advised.
He added that tracking and treatment systems are being operated with special focus on preventing spread across Vijayawada urban limits. Citizens can contact at 91549 70454 for help.
On Sunday, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra, acting on the Collector’s orders, distributed nearly 10,000 hygiene kits containing liquid hand wash, soaps, napkins, phenol, and ORS packets, along with awareness messages on personal hygiene.
Special officers and Secretariat staff advised families to wash hands thoroughly before and after meals, bathe twice daily, maintain clean homes and toilets, and consume ORS water promptly in case of dehydration.
Lakshmisha conducted a surprise inspection at Pandit Nehru Bus Station, warning that passenger safety and cleanliness cannot be compromised.
He directed food vendors to adhere strictly to safety standards, ordered monitoring of platforms, drinking water points, and toilets, and instructed replacement of old dustbins and anti-larval measures to prevent flies and mosquitoes.
“The word ‘uncleanliness’ should not be heard here. Passengers must feel safe and satisfied with facilities,” Lakshmisha stressed.