Comprehensive measures taken to combat diarrhoea in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha said comprehensive measures are being implemented to control the spread of diarrhoea in New Rajarajeshwari Rao Pet, with mineral water and hygiene kits being supplied to every household in affected areas.

The kits, distributed across 11 ward secretariats and surrounding colonies, include soap, hand wash, phenyl, and ten ORS packets.

Awareness pamphlets are also being circulated to educate residents on preventive measures, while enhanced medical facilities have been arranged at a special camp and the government hospital.

“No one needs to worry, but people should be careful and strictly follow official instructions. Those showing symptoms must seek immediate medical help,” the Collector advised.

He added that tracking and treatment systems are being operated with special focus on preventing spread across Vijayawada urban limits. Citizens can contact at 91549 70454 for help.