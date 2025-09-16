Andhra woman dies by suicide after son gets threatened by lover's father

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in Giripuram under the Machavaram police station limits on Monday after the family members of a woman who died by suicide after being allegedly attacked and humiliated by transgenders, staged a protest demanding justice.

The deceased, identified as Kumari, allegedly attempted suicide on Thursday after reportedly being attacked and insulted by transgenders. She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Saturday.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Machavaram police station. The body was sent to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada for post-mortem.

Tensions escalated on Monday when the family received Kumari’s body and staged a protest by blocking the main road in Giripuram. They demanded immediate action against one Rajashekhar, his relatives, and the transgenders allegedly involved in the incident.

According to family members, Kumari’s elder son, Gopichand, was in a relationship with a girl from the same locality. When the girl’s father, Rajashekhar, became aware of the relationship, he allegedly objected to it and threatened Gopichand and his family with dire consequences.

On Thursday, Rajashekhar, along with his cousin, allegedly abused Kumari and reportedly hired transgenders who insulted her in public.

Senior police officials arrived at the protest site and assured the family of strict action. They further confirmed that cases would be registered against those found responsible for the incident.