Diarrhoea under control in Vijayawada, says NTR Collector

VIJAYAWADA: The diarrhoea situation in New Rajarajeswari (RR) Peta in Vijayawada is now fully under control, NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha said on Monday, crediting effective government action and strong public awareness for the decline in reported cases.

During a teleconference, Lakshmisha said that 275 patients had been discharged, while 42 remain under treatment. He noted that medical camps at Care & Share School and special teams at the New Government General Hospital are continuing to provide care.

“Door-to-door screening, awareness campaigns, immediate response to reported symptoms, supply of mineral water to households, distribution of hygiene kits and sanitation drives — all these steps, coupled with public cooperation, have yielded positive results,” Lakshmisha said.

To ensure continued vigilance, a district-level officer has been assigned as a special officer to each ward secretariat. These teams will remain active until the last patient recovers and will continue monitoring to prevent future outbreaks.

The Collector also announced the formation of special teams across all 64 divisions, led by district officials.