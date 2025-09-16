Heavy inflow continues to swell Krishna river

VIJAYAWADA: The Prakasam Barrage officials on Monday lifted 69 gates to release 2,44,935 cusecs of water downstream, as heavy inflows from upstream reservoirs and rivulets continue to swell the Krishna River.

Officials said the barrage is managing regulated outflows to maintain water levels, with floodwaters arriving from upstream projects and tributaries, including the Paleru and Munner rivulets.

At the Srisailam Project, inflows were recorded at 21,583 cusecs, with outflows at 17,000 cusecs. Nagarjuna Sagar Project reported inflows of 79,829 cusecs and outflows of 76,688 cusecs. Pulichintala Project is receiving 95,016 cusecs, nearly matching its outflow of 94,988 cusecs. These combined volumes are contributing to the heavy discharge at Prakasam Barrage.

During the current water season, spanning June to September 15, a total of 791.46 TMC of surplus water has been released into the sea over approximately 72 days.

Other reservoirs are feeding into the barrage. As of Monday, Srisailam held 207.41 TMC of water, or 96.11% of its capacity. Nagarjuna Sagar stored 305.75 TMC against its gross capacity of 312.05 TMC, while Pulichintala held 42.67 TMC.