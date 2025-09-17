Sporadic typhoid cases add to RR Pet’s woes

VIJAYAWADA: The situation in New Rajarajeswari (RR) Peta remains tense following a diarrhoea outbreak a week ago, with residents gripped by fear.
Many streets appear deserted as people hesitate to venture out, despite government precautions.
So far, 330 cases have been officially reported. Of these, 293 patients have recovered and been discharged, while 37 are still undergoing treatment — 34 at the Government General Hospital (GGH) and the remainder at the Care and Share medical camp.
Adding to the concern, several patients are reportedly opting for treatment at private hospitals and local clinics. Residents claim that many cases are going unreported as people prefer private care.
Meanwhile, sporadic typhoid cases have also begun surfacing in the same area, further heightening public anxiety.
In response to the outbreak, health authorities have collected nearly 2,000 water samples, along with food and stool samples, to identify the cause.
Initial results have returned negative, and officials are now awaiting bacteriological test reports from the Guntur Regional Lab. These reports, which typically take three to four days, have not yet been received, prolonging the uncertainty.
“Water test results are within safety norms, including chlorine levels. We are waiting for the bacteriological reports to confirm the actual cause,” said Dr Sameera, an epidemiologist, speaking to TNIE.
Doctors suspect the outbreak may have been triggered by contaminated food or water, particularly popular street foods such as noodles, fried rice and panipuri.
Dr Ravi Kiran, who is providing treatment at the Care & Share School medical camp, said: “There can be many reasons behind the outbreak — unhygienic practices at food stalls, water pollution and seasonal causes. During this time, the public must follow safety measures, including consuming hot food and water.”
Meanwhile, patients admitted to the hospital described their ordeal vividly. “I suffered from watery stools, vomiting and severe abdominal pain. After a week of treatment, I finally recovered,” said Adapa Naga Raju, a resident discharged from GGH on Monday. Another resident, Ramana, said the area comprises around 7,000 households with a population exceeding 15,000. “Many residents are suffering from ailments, including diarrhoea.”
Many locals suspect groundwater contamination could be the root cause, pointing out that several mineral water plants draw water from underground sources near the Budameru canal.
They alleged that the plants are not filtering the water properly. They also noted that the area’s groundwater is insufficient for drinking due to its proximity to Budameru, where the water is unsuitable for any purpose.
Residents also raised concerns about sanitation, claiming that conditions in the area are poor and that VMC officials and staff are not maintaining streets and colonies hygienically, thereby contributing to health problems.