Sporadic typhoid cases add to RR Pet’s woes

VIJAYAWADA: The situation in New Rajarajeswari (RR) Peta remains tense following a diarrhoea outbreak a week ago, with residents gripped by fear.

Many streets appear deserted as people hesitate to venture out, despite government precautions.

So far, 330 cases have been officially reported. Of these, 293 patients have recovered and been discharged, while 37 are still undergoing treatment — 34 at the Government General Hospital (GGH) and the remainder at the Care and Share medical camp.

Adding to the concern, several patients are reportedly opting for treatment at private hospitals and local clinics. Residents claim that many cases are going unreported as people prefer private care.

Meanwhile, sporadic typhoid cases have also begun surfacing in the same area, further heightening public anxiety.

In response to the outbreak, health authorities have collected nearly 2,000 water samples, along with food and stool samples, to identify the cause.

Initial results have returned negative, and officials are now awaiting bacteriological test reports from the Guntur Regional Lab. These reports, which typically take three to four days, have not yet been received, prolonging the uncertainty.