Telugu Vaibhavam Park in memory of NTR announced

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced the establishment of a memorial park named Telugu Vaibhavam in Amaravati, in honour of NT Rama Rao (NTR). He said the park would symbolise the enduring legacy of NTR and inspire the realisation of Swarna Andhra and a poverty-free society.

Naidu made the announcement while attending the launch of the book Sajeeva Charitra 1984 – Prajaswamya Parirakshana Udyamam (Living History – 1984 Democratic Protection) in Poranki of Vijayawada. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy also participated in the event.

Other dignitaries present included Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrulu, Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, Nandamuri Ramakrishna, TDP Politburo Member and NTR Literature Committee Chairman TD Janardhan, Ministers Kollu Ravindra and NMD Farooq, APSRTC Chairman Konkakalla Narayana, KDCC Chairman Nettem Raghuram, Vikram Poole and several MLAs.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said NTR’s legacy continues to inspire both Andhra Pradesh and the nation. He highlighted NTR’s contributions, including river interlinking, property rights for women and 9% reservation for women in local bodies.