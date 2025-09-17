Vijayawada Utsav set to crown city as South India’s Cultural Capital

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Utsav aims to transform the city into the ‘Cultural Capital of South India during Dasara’, blending devotion, culture, tourism and entertainment, said Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni). The festival is expected to leave a lasting impact on the city’s history.

A preparatory meeting was held in Vijayawada under the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada, attended by ministers, MPs, MLAs and public representatives from the erstwhile Krishna district, who expressed their support for the event’s success.

MLAs included Gadde Rammohan, Vasantha Krishna Prasad, Kagitha Krishna Prasad, Tangirala Soumya, Kamineni Srinivas, Bode Prasad, Yarlagadda Venkatrao, Sririam Rajagopal (Tatayya), MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Politburo member Varla Ramaiah and Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram.

Minister Satya Kumar Yadav stated that the festival would showcase Vijayawada as a tourist hub and cultural capital, similar to Mysuru’s Dasara, and pledged full support for its success.

Minister Kolusu emphasised that the event would enhance Vijayawada’s global stature and spiritual reputation. Minister Kollu Ravindra noted that the festival enjoys Goddess Kanaka Durga’s blessings and public support, making it unstoppable.

MP Kesineni Sivanath described Vijayawada as Andhra’s cultural capital, stating that the Utsav would revive its glory and boost trade and tourism. Events are planned at Gollapudi Grounds, Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Punnami Ghat and Music College, with a 45-day Gollapudi exhibition featuring industrial and agricultural expos, innovation stalls, rides and cultural showcases. Entry tickets are priced at `30.

The festival will highlight traditional and fading art forms, promote local talent and feature city-wide decorative lighting, along with cultural and devotional events for all age groups.