NTR Health University invites applications for PG medical, diploma courses

VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has issued two key notifications: one inviting applications for PG Medical Degree and Diploma courses under the Competent Authority Quota, and another allowing a free exit for Phase-I MBBS Management Quota candidates.

The PG Medical notification covers admissions to government and unaided private non-minority and minority medical colleges affiliated with NTRUHS, including Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS).

Eligible candidates must meet NEET-PG 2025 cutoffs: 50th percentile (score 276) for General/EWS, 45th (255) for General-PwBD, and 40th (235) for SC/ST/OBC including PwBD. Internship completion must be by July 31, 2025.

Applications are open from 11:00 am on September 19 to 11:00 pm on September 25 without late fee. Late applications will be notified separately. Candidates from other states must meet local/non-local status criteria. In-service applicants must have service up to April 16, 2025, and be born after April 16, 1975.