NTR Health University invites applications for PG medical, diploma courses

VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has issued two key notifications: one inviting applications for PG Medical Degree and Diploma courses under the Competent Authority Quota, and another allowing a free exit for Phase-I MBBS Management Quota candidates.

The PG Medical notification covers admissions to government and unaided private non-minority and minority medical colleges affiliated with NTRUHS, including Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS).

Eligible candidates must meet NEET-PG 2025 cutoffs: 50th percentile (score 276) for General/EWS, 45th (255) for General-PwBD, and 40th (235) for SC/ST/OBC including PwBD. Internship completion must be by July 31, 2025.

Applications are open from 11:00 am on September 19 to 11:00 pm on September 25 without late fee. Late applications will be notified separately. Candidates from other states must meet local/non-local status criteria. In-service applicants must have service up to April 16, 2025, and be born after April 16, 1975.

Reservation includes 85% seats for local candidates in non-statewide institutions. At Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada (a statewide institution), 85% seats are split: 65.62% for Andhra University region and 34.38% for Sri Venkateswara University region. Only AP-issued caste certificates are valid.

Application fees: OC/BC Rs 7,080, SC/ST Rs 5,900. Non-AP candidates pay an additional Rs 3,540 verification fee. Foreign MBBS holders pay up to Rs 15,340. Selected candidates must pay a non-refundable university fee of Rs 23,600. Last year’s tuition fees were Rs 4,96,800 (clinical), Rs 1,55,250 (para-clinical), and Rs 70,380 (pre-clinical).

Separately, MBBS candidates who joined under Management Quota in Phase-I may opt for free exit by 4:00 pm on September 25. Requests must be submitted to college principals, who will return certificates and fees. No withdrawals post-deadline. Vacated seats will be filled in Phase-II.

Visit the university website for updates. Helplines: regulations (9391805238), technical/payment (9000780707), or email pgquery23@gmail.com.

