Sri Kanaka Durga Temple to draw 15 lakh devotees for Dasara to Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha and Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhar Babu said as many as 15 lakh devotees are expected to visit Sri Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri during the 11-day Dasara festivities, and foolproof arrangements are being made to ensure hassle-free darshan.

“Festivals are symbols of communal harmony, and Dasara will be celebrated in Vijayawada with unity and brotherhood,” they added.

Ahead of the celebrations, a Peace Committee meeting was held at the collectorate on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Lakshmisha said festivals in the district have always been celebrated beyond caste and religion in a spirit of peace and fraternity.

He added that strong planning, following government guidelines, prioritises the convenience and safety of devotees during Dasara.

The Collector noted that modern technology is being used to enhance arrangements, ensuring visitors have memorable experiences. He urged citizens to cooperate fully for the smooth conduct of festivities and stressed that maintaining peace and order is everyone’s responsibility.

Rajasekhar Babu said stringent measures are in place for law and order, traffic regulation, devotee safety, parking, CCTV surveillance, and drone monitoring.

He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone spreading rumours on social media or attempting to disturb the festive atmosphere.