City decks up for 11-day Vijayawada Utsav set to begin on September 22

VIJAYAWADA: Preparations are in full swing for the Vijayawada Utsav, set to begin on September 22. Led by MP Kesineni Sivanath, organisers are aiming to make the 11-day Dasara celebration one of the city’s grandest, blending religious devotion with cultural flair and modern entertainment.

The Utsav will unfold across four key venues: Punnami Ghat, Gollapudi Expo Grounds, Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, and Ghantasala Music College. Each location will feature tailored programmes to appeal to diverse audiences.

Punnami Ghat will host the grand opening, with daily poojas inspired by Indrakeeladri, dazzling drone shows—a first for the city—and Dandiya nights throughout the festival. A special day will spotlight women-centric events. Mega fireworks are planned for the opening and closing nights, on September 22 and October 2, respectively.

Gollapudi Expo Grounds will showcase over 700 stalls covering automobiles, agriculture, healthcare, real estate, and lifestyle, alongside music nights and film-themed attractions. Tummalapalli Kalakshetram and Ghantasala Music College will present classical arts, folk performances, and creative showcases rooted in local tradition. Flash mobs and street events are planned citywide to spread festive cheer.

MP Kesineni Sivanath and Vibrant Vijayawada members, including Muthavarapu Murali Krishna, are coordinating with public representatives and officials. Meetings have been held with CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan, HRD Minister Lokesh, and NTR district in-charge Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav to ensure the event’s success.