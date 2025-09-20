Minister Ponguru Narayana inaugurates CRDA stall at property festival

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Ponguru Narayana, on Friday inaugurated the 11th Amaravati Property Festival, organised by NAREDCO Central Zone in Vijayawada.

As part of the event, the Minister formally opened the APCRDA (Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority) stall—set up to provide comprehensive information on five proposed townships—by cutting the ribbon. He was warmly welcomed by CRDA officials and staff.

During his visit, the Minister reviewed the miniature models of the Amaravati Government Complex (AGC), currently under development in the capital city. CRDA Economic Development Project Manager M. Paranjyothi Raju, along with other officials, briefed him on the models and elaborated on the government’s vision for sustainable and integrated urban development.

Minister Narayana commended APCRDA officials, staff, and event organisers for presenting the AGC models in a visually engaging and informative manner for public display at the festival.