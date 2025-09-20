VIT-AP, UNHCR hold two-day international workshop on refugee protection

VIJAYAWADA: The VIT-AP School of Law (VSL), in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), organised a two-day international workshop on ‘Refugee Protection: Contemporary Themes’ from September 18 to 19. The event brought together leading voices from academia, civil society, and international organisations to discuss evolving global frameworks, mixed migration movements, and national responses to displacement.

The workshop carried special significance as 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the UNHCR Statute, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1950, which laid the foundation for the agency’s mandate.

Delivering the inaugural address, Areti Sianni, Chief of Mission, UNHCR India and Maldives, reflected on UNHCR’s regional and global role.

VIT-AP Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy underlined the university’s role in providing platforms for legal and policy solutions to global challenges, while Dean Dr Benarji Chakka and faculty guided discussions.

Over two days, deliberations focused on the evolution of refugee protection.