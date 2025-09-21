NAREDCO property show highlights Vijayawada’s growth

VIJAYAWADA: The State’s real estate sector suffered severe setbacks and regressed in growth due to the decisions taken by the previous government, causing hardships to the people as well, observed Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple Chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi). He was speaking after attending the second day of the NAREDCO Amaravati Property Festival at A Convention, Vijayawada, on Saturday, as the chief guest. On this occasion, he inaugurated the lucky draw arranged for visitors and announced the winners.

Addressing the gathering, Radhakrishna said that Vijayawada and Amaravati are the epicenters of the state’s future. The ongoing development activities in these regions will not only benefit the local area but also the entire state of Andhra Pradesh. He praised NAREDCO for organizing the exhibition, noting that it creates valuable awareness among the public about the scope of development in the region. He further remarked that such events instill confidence among property buyers and contribute to the overall growth of the real estate sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation TDP Floor Leader Bala Swamy expressed optimism that the positive measures being taken by the government would provide much-needed relief for the real estate sector to revive.

He stated that Amaravati would soon secure a special place in the state’s development, creating opportunities for employment and business for every household in the region.