11-day Dasara festival begins with Paru Veta Utsavam

VIJAYAWADA: Marking the commencement of the annual Dasara festivities, NTR district Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu and One-Town police inspector Guru Prakash, along with their families, participated in the traditional Paru Veta Utsavam by offering silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga on Sunday.

This century-old ritual, held at the One-Town PS on the eve of Dasara, includes special prayers to a sacred peepal tree within the station premises.

The NTR district administration has announced elaborate arrangements for the 11-day celebrations, scheduled from September 22 to October 2. District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha and CP Rajashekhar Babu said preparations are underway to accommodate around 20 lakh devotees.

At a press conference held at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam, the Collector said advanced technology is being utilised to enhance facilities, with priority given to ordinary devotees. The Rs 500 darshan ticket has been cancelled, and VIP darshans have been restricted to 7–9 am and 3–5 pm. Special darshan slots for senior citizens and the differently abled are scheduled from 4–5 pm.