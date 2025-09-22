11-day Dasara festival begins with Paru Veta Utsavam

VIJAYAWADA: Marking the commencement of the annual Dasara festivities, NTR district Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu and One-Town police inspector Guru Prakash, along with their families, participated in the traditional Paru Veta Utsavam by offering silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga on Sunday.
This century-old ritual, held at the One-Town PS on the eve of Dasara, includes special prayers to a sacred peepal tree within the station premises.
The NTR district administration has announced elaborate arrangements for the 11-day celebrations, scheduled from September 22 to October 2. District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha and CP Rajashekhar Babu said preparations are underway to accommodate around 20 lakh devotees.
At a press conference held at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam, the Collector said advanced technology is being utilised to enhance facilities, with priority given to ordinary devotees. The Rs 500 darshan ticket has been cancelled, and VIP darshans have been restricted to 7–9 am and 3–5 pm. Special darshan slots for senior citizens and the differently abled are scheduled from 4–5 pm.
Spacious queue lines have been set up from Vinayaka Swamy temple near Canal Road, with QR code-based feedback points placed every 100 metres. A command control centre at the Model Guest House is linked to 500 CCTV cameras to monitor crowd movement and address complaints.
The Police Commissioner affirmed that AI-based surveillance will be used to monitor queue lines.
The temple area has been divided into 35 sectors, each overseen by teams from the revenue, VMC, and police departments. Security will be tightened on the day of Moolanakshatram, when Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family will offer silk robes to the Goddess on behalf of the State government.
VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra outlined arrangements for sanitation, drinking water, and mobile toilets. Around 25 lakh bottled water units will be stocked at 40 distribution points, and 1,600 sanitation workers will operate in three shifts. A total of 405 mobile toilets have been installed.
Temple EO VK Seena Naik detailed plans for Laddu Prasadam preparation and Annaprasadam distribution. Devotees waiting in queues will be provided with water, milk, buttermilk, and biscuit packets.