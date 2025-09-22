All set for Vijayawada Utsav; Venkaiah and Lokesh to launch

VIJAYAWADA: Swachandhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram on Sunday said that Vijayawada Utsav–2025, organised by the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada, promises to be a dynamic confluence of spirituality, tradition, and modern cultural celebration. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the 11-day festival, which will be held on par with Dasara festivities.

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh will inaugurate the event at Punnami Ghat. Addressing a press conference, Pattabhi Ram said the Utsav will promote cultural heritage, creativity, and entertainment for the public and devotees visiting the Durga temple.

Cultural and spiritual programmes will be held across five key venues, including Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Punnami Ghat, and Ghantasala Music College. Exhibitions, mythological and social plays, poetry-based dramas, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, and other classical dance forms will be showcased.

A heritage gallery at Punnami Ghat will depict the history of Vijayawada and NTR district, highlighting contributions of eminent personalities. AP Creative and Cultural Commission Chairperson Podapati Tejaswi and AP Theatre Academy Chairman Gummadi Gopalakrishna are coordinating the cultural events.

Vaishnavi, curator of Jignasa Art Works, said the Utsav is being organised in a participative spirit, with competitions such as Crown of Vijayawada, Vijayawada Idol, Vijayawada Champ, Talent Quest, and Vijayawada Quiz.

Controversy is over Gollapudi grounds only: Chinni

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) clarified that the ongoing controversy pertains only to the exhibition ground in Gollapudi and not to the festival. He urged the public to enjoy the Utsav with joy and enthusiasm, adding that Vice-President Radhakrishnan has reportedly agreed to attend the event on September 24.