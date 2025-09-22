New sand and mining policies boost Andhra real estate: Min Kollu

VIJAYAWADA: Excise and Mines Minister Kollu Ravindra on Sunday said the reconstruction of Andhra Pradesh requires the cooperation of every citizen. He was speaking at the Amaravati Property Festival–2025, organised by NAREDCO at A-Convention in Vijayawada.

Ravindra highlighted key government initiatives, noting that Andhra Pradesh is the only State implementing a free sand policy to boost the real estate sector. He said mining permissions have been simplified to ensure transparency and efficiency. He credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for corrective measures that revived the State’s economy, claiming land values in Andhra Pradesh have now surpassed those in Telangana. He praised NAREDCO for creating vast opportunities for buyers through the expo.

At the valedictory session, AP RERA Chairman Are Siva Reddy assured builders that the authority would act as a ‘friend and facilitator’, promising to clear applications within 24 hours if filed as per norms. He urged developers to adopt green building practices and announced a large-scale meeting within 15 days to address industry concerns. He also called on unorganised real estate agents to register formally under RERA.

A major attraction at the festival was CRDA’s miniature models of proposed Amaravati government complexes, which drew large crowds. Visitors thronged to take selfies, envisioning the capital’s future.