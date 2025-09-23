Grandeur marks Vijayawada Utsav launch at ‘Punnami’

VIJAYAWADA: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated the much-anticipated Vijayawada Utsav-2025 at Punnami Ghat on Monday.

The 11-day cultural extravaganza, organised by the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department and other government bodies, will span five venues across the city, celebrating the region’s rich heritage, arts, and history.

Addressing the gathering, Venkaiah Naidu remarked that the festival would ‘add a new grandeur to the city and showcase Vijayawada’s greatness to the world’. He underscored the importance of both education and entertainment in the growth of a capital city, adding, “The Vijayawada Utsav will bring more public participation and enjoyment in entertainment and infotainment.”

Organisers revealed that over 3,000 artists representing 30 distinct art forms will perform in more than 250 events. Highlights include a grand carnival procession, drone and fireworks displays, musical concerts, food festivals, helicopter rides, adventure sports, and a sprawling expo featuring 600 stalls across sectors such as agriculture, commerce, textiles, and automobiles.