Banks urged to set up regional offices in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday urged chairpersons and managing directors of leading banks to establish regional offices in Amaravati and become active partners in Andhra Pradesh’s development initiatives.

The appeal was made during a high-tea interaction at his camp office in Vijayawada, attended by banking leaders in the city for a meeting of the Lok Sabha Subordinate Legislation Committee.

Naidu outlined the State’s vision to transform Amaravati into a world-class city and highlighted the vast scope for collaboration.

The Chief Minister reminded attendees that land has already been allocated for bank offices in the capital.

He presented a detailed overview of ongoing projects, including investments secured over the past 15 months, Central government-supported schemes, and progress in key sectors such as ports, airports, national highways, and the Quantum Valley initiative.

Emphasising the government’s tech-driven approach, Naidu spoke about advancements in power, agriculture, irrigation, education, healthcare, and civic services.

He encouraged banks to contribute to the state’s growth by engaging in these transformative efforts.

The event was attended by ministers Payyavula Keshav and P Narayana, MP Balashowry, senior officials, and prominent banking leaders including SBI Chairman Srinivasulu Setty, Union Bank ED Ram Subramanyam, and MDs of Bank of Baroda, PNB, Indian Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, LIC, and others.