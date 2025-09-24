Vijayawada Utsav cultural night enchants people

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Abdul Nazeer attended the Vijayawada Utsav celebrations at Punnami Ghat on Tuesday, gracing the occasion as chief guest. The ongoing carnival features a vibrant mix of cultural, musical, and literary events, drawing large crowds to the riverside venue.

MP Kesineni Sivanath extended a warm welcome to the Governor. NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekharbabu, MLA Kagitha Krishna Prasad, and other dignitaries were also present.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan is scheduled to visit Vijayawada on Wednesday. He will first offer prayers at the Sri Kanaka Durga temple before attending the Utsav at Punnami Ghat.

Tuesday night’s cultural programme at the Ghat stage dazzled with performances that celebrated both tradition and contemporary flair. A Kuchipudi recital by a local troupe led by Tanmayi captivated the audience, while a Bharatanatyam performance showcased the elegance of classical dance.

Sa Re Ga Ma winner Vaggevi enthralled the crowd with her melodious renditions in Telugu and Kannada, earning thunderous applause throughout the venue.

A standout moment was the live performance by Abhijit Nair, whose contemporary music and youth-centric songs transformed the stage into a lively, energetic space enjoyed by families and young audiences alike.

The evening’s events at Punnami Ghat added to the festive spirit of Vijayawada Utsav, offering a memorable blend of heritage and modernity.