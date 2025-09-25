Lapses draw ire of devotees on third day of Dasara fete at Indrakeeladri temple

VIJAYAWADA: Lapses and mismanagement marred the third day of the annual Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri, drawing criticism from devotees who accused temple officials of failing to uphold traditions and protocol.

The lapses were attributed to poor coordination and communication between the Endowments and Police Departments. Over the past three days, devotees have raised serious concerns over repeated violations during the high-profile visits.

One such incident occurred on Monday during Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan’s visit, which coincided with the sacred nivedana (offering) ritual. Priests requested him to wait until the ritual concluded, however Endowments Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan, Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and other senior officials escorted him inside the sanctum before completion of the ritual. “It is a sacred ritual and no one should enter inside the sanctum sanctorum. These kinds of incidents have become a regular affair,” a temple priest asserted.