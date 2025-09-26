Vijayawada Exhibition to kick off amid Dasara festivities

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Exhibition will finally commence on September 27 at Gollapudi Exhibition Ground after delays caused by court cases and adverse weather, officials said.

Arrangements for the exhibition like setting up stalls, electricity, parking, security and others also have nearly been completed. Actor cum Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna will inaugurate the event along with public representatives and exhibition committee members. More than 700 stalls are being set up, and arrangements for electricity, parking, and security have nearly been completed.

Originally scheduled for September 22 to coincide with Dasara festivities, the exhibition was postponed due to legal and weather issues.

The exhibition will feature shopping stalls, food courts, entertainment programmes, and music concerts. Daily classical, folk, and cultural performances are being held at Punnami Ghat, Kalakshetram, and Music College as part of the Vijayawada Utsav, drawing large crowds of devotees and residents. Devotees visiting Goddess Kanaka Durga and city residents are thronging these cultural venues with families, adding vibrancy to the celebrations.