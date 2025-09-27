AI surveillance powers Dasara security in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a major stride towards tech-enabled policing, NTR Police have established an Integrated Dasara Command Control Room (IDCC) at the Model Guest House, downhill Indrakeeladri, to oversee festival proceedings and prevent crimes during celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD).

With lakhs of devotees expected to visit the Kanaka Durga temple and surrounding areas, police have anticipated potential threats from pickpocket gangs and other offenders. To counter this, the district police are deploying artificial intelligence-enabled surveillance and matrix camera technology. The IDCC integrates drone surveillance and hundreds of CCTV feeds across Vijayawada, particularly around the temple, bus station, railway station, and other high-footfall zones. Advanced AI tools enable real-time identification of individuals with criminal records registered in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) portal, as well as suspicious movements.

“So far, our teams have identified nearly 100 persons with a criminal background who were present in crowded areas. They were counselled and strictly warned against indulging in illegal activities,” said NTR Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu.

Beyond crime detection, the system supports crowd control, traffic monitoring, and emergency response, ensuring a safe and seamless experience for pilgrims. The AI-powered setup allows rapid deployment of personnel to prevent untoward incidents.

Police have also set up help desks, intensified patrolling, and deployed special party personnel at sensitive locations. Officials confirmed 24/7 monitoring. “Our goal is to ensure devotees have a safe darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga without worrying about theft or harassment,” the CP affirmed.