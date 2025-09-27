Andhra Pradesh government inks MoU with SPA to develop smart cities

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Vijayawada, on Friday to strengthen municipal administration, urban development, and city planning through the integration of advanced technology and research.

Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar and SPAV Director Srikonda Ramesh inked the pact in the presence of MAUD Minister Ponguru Narayana at the Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Kumar said the partnership would bridge academic innovation and practical governance. “Our cities need forward-looking, evidence-based solutions—from climate resilience and green cover enhancement to AI-driven city management. This collaboration will position the State as a national leader in urban innovation and smart city development,” he said.

Narayana said the partnership reflects the government’s vision for vibrant, sustainable, and people-centric cities. “The collaboration with SPAV will empower our institutions with the best of technology, research, and innovation. Amaravati and other cities will become benchmarks for urban development,” he said.