Devotee rush peaks on Day 5 of Dasara festivities in Vijayawada
VIJAYAWADA: The Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri witnessed a massive turnout on the fifth day of Dasara festivities.
An estimated 1.2 lakh devotees offered prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga, adorned in the avatar of Sri Maha Lakshmi Devi.
Crowds surged from the early hours on Friday, with devotees reporting an inadequate water supply in the downhill queue lines.
Those who purchased Rs 300 darshan tickets expressed strong dissatisfaction over the merging of free darshan queues, which led to prolonged waiting times.
Free darshan for all devotees from today
NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha announced that the sale of all darshan tickets had been halted, and darshan would now be provided free of cost to all devotees. He stated that the decision was taken to prioritise access for ordinary pilgrims. VIP darshans will continue as per designated timings.
The temple recorded an income of Rs 28,21,637 on Friday through the sale of laddu prasadams, tickets (prior to the halt), and other services.
On Saturday, Goddess Durga will be adorned as Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi, the embodiment of peace, knowledge, and wealth. She is considered the most beautiful in the three worlds and represents primordial Shakti, existing before Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva.
In this form, the Goddess is seated in the lap of Lord Shiva, flanked by Sri Lakshmi Devi and Sri Saraswati Devi, who hold Vinjamarams (fans) in service.
She is golden-hued and carries a lotus, flowers, a noose (symbolising attachment), a goad (for repulsion), a sugarcane bow (representing the mind), and arrows (symbolising the five senses), as described in the Lalita Sahasranama Stotram.