Devotee rush peaks on Day 5 of Dasara festivities in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri witnessed a massive turnout on the fifth day of Dasara festivities.

An estimated 1.2 lakh devotees offered prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga, adorned in the avatar of Sri Maha Lakshmi Devi.

Crowds surged from the early hours on Friday, with devotees reporting an inadequate water supply in the downhill queue lines.

Those who purchased Rs 300 darshan tickets expressed strong dissatisfaction over the merging of free darshan queues, which led to prolonged waiting times.

Free darshan for all devotees from today

NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha announced that the sale of all darshan tickets had been halted, and darshan would now be provided free of cost to all devotees. He stated that the decision was taken to prioritise access for ordinary pilgrims. VIP darshans will continue as per designated timings.