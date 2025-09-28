Balakrishna inaugurates Vijayawada Exhibition

VIJAYAWADA: Hindupur MLA and cine actor Nandamuri Balakrishna inaugurated the Vijayawada Expo at Gollapudi Exhibition Grounds on Saturday.

Balakrishna praised Committee Chairman Muthavarapu Muralikrishna, MP Kesineni Sivanth, and Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad for organising the festival in a festive and colourful manner. He said the exhibition would run for 46 days, with Goddess Durga adorned in traditional forms during the 11 days of Navaratri.

“Art never dies. It is our duty to pass on cultural values and dreams to the younger generation,” Balakrishna said, stressing the importance of cultural preservation.

He recalled that Krishna district gained fame for Kuchipudi dance and Tholu Bommalata, while Vijayawada became the capital of Telugu cinema through the contributions of countless individuals.

On his philanthropic work, Balakrishna said the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital has been providing international-level medical services and assured that the hospital in Amaravati will be completed soon.

Balakrishna described TDP chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as the “brand of Amaravati.” He said despite financial challenges, Andhra Pradesh would secure a golden place on the national map under the CM’s leadership.