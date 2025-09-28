Over 1.2 lakh devotees throng Kanaka Durga Temple on sixth day

VIJAYAWADA: More than 1.2 lakh devotees thronged Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Saturday, the sixth day of the annual Dasara festivities.

The presiding deity Kanaka Durga was adorned as Sri Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi, and priests explained that this form symbolises peace, knowledge and primordial Shakti.

Temple priests said Lalita Tripura Sundari represents the most beautiful form in the three worlds, seated on the lap of Lord Shiva and flanked by Sri Lakshmi Devi and Sri Saraswati Devi. She is the second form of ‘Tripura thrayam’ and is the ultimate, primordial Shakti, the light of manifestation, existing prior to Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva.

In this attire, she will be seated in the lap of Lord Shiva flanked by goddess Sri Lakshmi Devi and Sri Saraswati Devi holding ‘Vinjamarams’ (fans) in their hands to serve her as described in Lalita Sahasranama Stotram as ‘Sachamara Ramavani Savya Dakshita Sevita’.

On behalf of Dwaraka Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam, Executive Officer (EO) NVSN Murthy presented silk garments and a saree to Kanaka Durga. Murthy announced that the Dwaraka Tirumala Brahmotsavams will be held from October 2 to 10, with the celestial wedding scheduled for October 6 and the Rathotsavam on October 7.