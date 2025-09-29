85 per cent devotees satisfied with Devi Navaratri arrangements

VIJAYAWADA: The ongoing Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri are drawing lakhs of devotees, with the majority expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made by temple authorities and the district administration.

To ensure a seamless spiritual experience, officials have bolstered infrastructure and introduced a dedicated control room to monitor real-time needs. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the temple administration has begun collecting feedback from devotees via online platforms and IVRS-based calls to assess public opinion and implement immediate improvements.

NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha explained that feedback is being gathered across seven key parameters: drinking water supply, sanitation, queue line maintenance, temple decoration, child monitoring system, Annaprasadam distribution and police behaviour.

Between September 22 and 28, over 85% of devotees reported satisfaction, citing improved facilities, efficient crowd management and courteous police conduct. Concerns raised by a minority—mainly regarding sanitation during peak hours and delays in Annaprasadam distribution—were swiftly addressed through additional staffing and supply chain reinforcement.

The temple premises, adorned with vibrant floral decorations, have added to the festive ambience. The child monitoring system has provided reassurance to parents navigating heavy crowds, while the daily distribution of free food (Annaprasadam) remains a major attraction.

Officials credited the continuous monitoring and proactive grievance redressal mechanisms for the success of this year’s arrangements. With four days of celebrations still ahead, the overwhelmingly positive response has boosted confidence that the festivities will conclude on a high note. “We are working around the clock to ensure our efforts truly pay off,” Lakshmisha added.