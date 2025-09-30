Focus on filling tanks and reservoirs ahead of likely month-long rainfall, says CM Chandrababu Naidu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed District Collectors and Water Resources officials to prioritise filling all tanks and reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh ahead of a likely month-long rainfall period. Emphasising the need to boost groundwater levels and prevent drought, Naidu called on local authorities to take full responsibility for water management.

During a video conference at his Undavalli camp office, the Chief Minister highlighted the need for 9 TMCs of water to fill tanks in Rayalaseema, while noting the State’s ongoing struggle to utilise 200 TMCs of water due to opposition from a neighbouring State concerning the Polavaram-Banakacharla link project. He lamented thousands of cusecs of flood water from the Krishna and Godavari Rivers flowing unused into the sea.

Naidu recalled previous groundwater improvement initiatives involving renowned water activists such as Anna Hazare and Rajendra Singh. He noted the State’s extensive use of agricultural pump sets—about 19 lakh—and the irrigation of lakhs of acres dependent on these resources, underscoring the critical importance of raising groundwater levels.

Officials reported that 965 TMCs of water have been stored so far in the State’s major and minor reservoirs, compared with 907 TMCs at this time last year. However, around 13% of total capacity remains unfilled. In Rayalaseema, major reservoirs have only reached 17% of capacity, while medium reservoirs are 22% below full capacity.

The meeting also included Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and other senior officials.