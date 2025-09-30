Power charges reduction ‘shocked’ YSRCP: Minister Dola

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated that the reduction in electricity charges has come as a shock to the opposition YSRCP.

Speaking at the TDP headquarters near Mangalagiri on Monday, the minister accused the previous YSRCP government of weakening the Energy sector through indecisive policies, including the cancellation of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), and alleged irregularities for personal gain.

He claimed that the sector suffered due to decisions favouring firms like Hinduja and the procurement of transformers, meters and other equipment at inflated prices.

Highlighting the coalition government’s efforts under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Dola announced a reduction in power charges by 13 paise per unit, effective from November 1.

“Till now, people have heard of ‘true up’. We are introducing ‘true down’ by reducing power charges,” he said.

The minister added that the announcement was initially planned for the AP Legislative Council, but disruptions from the opposition diverted attention. “They seemed more interested in coffee and tea than public issues,” he remarked.

He further alleged that the previous regime supplied sub-standard coal and purchased power at high rates, resulting in financial losses of `10,892 crore between 2019 and 2024, including `1,400 crore in benefits to Hinduja.

The minister affirmed that the government is committed to further reductions in electricity tariffs.