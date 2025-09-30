Power tariff reduction is historic, says Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a significant reduction in electricity tariffs starting November, marking a historic milestone in the State’s energy sector.

In a post on X, Naidu revealed that the State has implemented a “True Down” mechanism, slashing power charges by 13 paise per unit, resulting in savings of `923 crore for consumers. This achievement, he said, was a result of the 15 months of efficient management of the power sector by the NDA coalition government.

Naidu highlighted that the State has curbed the practice of purchasing electricity at high rates during peak demand through strategic power swapping with other states. This has eliminated the need for costly short-term power purchases.

Under the PM KUSUM scheme, farmers are receiving free solar power, while the PM Suryaghar scheme provides free solar electricity to SC and ST communities, with BC consumers eligible for subsidies up to `98,000. Additionally, the government is establishing a 1,500 MW Battery Energy Storage System to enhance energy reliability.

The coalition government’s reforms have streamlined the energy sector, ensuring efficient power management in the State.

Naidu emphasised plans to launch large-scale clean energy projects to provide cheaper electricity in the future.

“The transformation in the power sector has begun, and it will yield remarkable results,” he stated, reaffirming that the State government is committed to supplying affordable and sustainable energy for all energy consumers.