Andhra Pradesh: ED files complaint in Siemens case

VIJAYAWADA: In a key development in the multi-crore Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC)–Siemens project scam, in which the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was arrested, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Hyderabad Zonal Office, has filed a supplementary prosecution complaint before the Special PMLA Court in Vizag.

The court took cognisance of the supplementary prosecution complaint on January 28, 2026, according to a release issued on Saturday. The ED filed the supplementary complaint against M/s Designtech Systems Private Limited, its Managing Director (MD) Vikas Vinayak Khanvelkar, Suman Bose, former MD of Siemens Industry Software India Pvt. Ltd., Mukul Chandra Agarwal, Suresh Goyal and others.

It may be recalled that the ED initiated its investigation based on an FIR registered by the AP Crime Investigation Department (CID). The FIR alleged that funds invested by AP government in APSSDC–Siemens project were diverted and siphoned off by the then Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, and others, including ministers and government officials.

The CID named Chandrababu Naidu as accused number 37 in the case and arrested him on September 9, 2023, for his alleged role in the misappropriation of APSSDC funds, which reportedly caused a loss of Rs 371 crore to the State exchequer.