Case against Perni, Andhra Pradesh HC seeks details

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Saturday directed the police to furnish complete details before it in connection with the case registered against senior YSRCP leader and former minister Perni Venkataramaih (Nani).

The court adjourned further hearing in the matter to next week. Justice Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao passed orders while hearing a petition filed by Perni Nani seeking to quash the case registered against him by Machilipatnam and Inugudurupeta police on January 27.

Following a complaint lodged by a TDP leader Pippalla Venkata Kantha Rao against Nani for criticising Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in the backdrop of a CBI chargesheet filed in court stating that there were no animal fats in the Tirumala Srivari laddu, police registered a case against him. Nani alleged that the latter had made false accusations claiming that animal fat was mixed in the laddu.

The HC instructed the police to submit all relevant facts and records related to the case for its consideration. Taking note, the HC decided to defer the matter for detailed examination.

Challenging the police action, Perni Nani approached the HC on Friday, seeking quashing of the case, contending that the complaint was politically motivated and an abuse of legal process.