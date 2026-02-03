11 TDP activists held for attack on house of former Andhra minister

VIJAYAWADA: A day after ruling TDP leaders attacked and set the house of YSRCP leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh, Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case against TDP leaders and also reportedly took 11 persons into their custody on Monday.

Later on the day, the arrested leaders were later granted station bail, police confirmed.

Taking the suo-motu cognizance of the incident, police registered a case and identified as many as 40 persons including senior TDP leaders. It occurred amid political tensions following remarks allegedly made by Jogi Ramesh against HRD minister Nara Lokesh.

Enraged TDP cadres reportedly gathered near Jogi Ramesh’s residence in Ibrahimpatnam, resorted to violence. Speaking to TNIE, Ibrahimpatnam police officials stated that the investigation is ongoing and further arrests cannot be ruled out based on evidence and video footage collected from the scene.

On the other hand, police also booked Jogi Ramesh for making abusive and controversial remarks against HRD minister Nara Lokesh inciting law and order disturbance.