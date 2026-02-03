Andhra HC orders police to bolster security at ex-minister's home amid TDP activist attacks

VIJAYAWADA: The HC on Monday directed the NTR Police Commissioner to take effective steps to prevent any untoward incidents at the residence of former minister Jogi Ramesh, following alleged attacks by TDP activists.

Justice Yadawalli Lakshmana Rao issued the directions while hearing an urgent lunch motion petition filed by Jogi Rohith, son of Jogi Ramesh. The petitioner alleged repeated attacks on their residence and accused the police of failing to prevent vandalism and arson.

The petitioner told the court that this was the second attack within three days and alleged that police personnel remained silent spectators as law and order deteriorated. Counsel for the petitioner argued that TDP activists were targeting the houses of YSRCP leaders.

Responding to the allegations, Government Pleader Adusumilli Jayanti said provocative remarks made by Jogi Ramesh against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh had triggered the incident. She informed HC that police had deployed security at the residence, including a 15-member police picket, and registered criminal cases against those involved in the vandalism.